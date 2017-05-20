Francisco’s Delilah Dilemma

May 20, 2017 10:00 AM By Delilah

This weeks Delilah Dilemma is from a man named Francisco. He says he has been in a 5 year relationship with a girl and loves her so.  But then a few sentences later he says, I found a girl online has more in common with me.

Delilah:  Francisco you don’t love your girlfriend so,  you don’t even like her.  You are a liar!  If you liked her so, or respected her, you wouldn’t be online trolling for a new girlfriend.  Your  girlfriend deserves somebody a whole lot better for her than you are. If your girlfriend is at home listening, hopefully she will kick you to the curb and find somebody who can be faithful and committed and then you won’t have to worry about what you should do because you can take up with your amazing girl that you’ve known for a whole month.  Give me a break! You don’t treat people like that! -D

 

Listen Live