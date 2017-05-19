*****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mary Scanlon at Kathy’s Urgent Care on Route 3 in Rocky Hill Saturday from 11am to 1pm. Join the celebration of their opening with FREE Physicals from 11am to 1pm. And Kathy’s Urgent Care is expert medical care when you need it. Convenient weekend and evening hours. Less wait time and expense than the ER. We’ll have movie passes, station water bottles and other freebies too.*****

MUSIC:

Jason Aldean comes to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets $79-$99. Christopher Cross plays a FREE SHOW in the Wolf Den Saturday 8pm. 860-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Ben Vereen – A Broadway Legend comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday 8pm. The singer, dancer and entertainer from Pippin, Wicked, & Fosse will dazzle you! Tickets $75. 203-438-5795 or http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Saturday at 7:30pm the Hartford Symphony Playing With Dogs comes to the Bushnell in Hartford. Conducted by HSO Assistant Conductor Adam Kerry Boyles, with Creative Direction by the legendary Broadway animal trainer Bill Berloni, it’s music and mutts like you’ve never seen before. Tickets $25-$66. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

THEATER:

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” continues at Goodspeed Opera House running through July 2nd. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“The Cemetery Club” opens at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin and runs through June 24th Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.CTCabaret.com

“Heartbreak House” starts at Hartford Stage and finishes June 11th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

EVENT:

Give a Dog a Home – 4th Annual Adoption Event is Saturday 11am to 2pm at Camp Canine, 74 Broderick Road, Bristol (behind ESPN). Free Training tips, vendors, raffle and a People & Canine Bake Sale! The event supports Spotty Dog and Double Dog rescues. Unopened food, treats, and gently used leashes and crates will be accepted!

Robin Hood’s Faire continues two more weekends in North Haven at 290 Washington Avenue. Pets, Pirates, Romance, Brews and Nottingham After Dark are all on tap. 860-478-5954 or http://www.robinhoodsfaire.com

The First Church of Christ 499 Town Street/ Rte 149 East Haddam will be holding it’s annual tag sale on Saturday from 8:00am to 2:00pm Shopping inside and out, a bake sale and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the churches many ministries.

Sunday between 1-4pm come see the largest train layout in New England in action at the Time Machine, Hillard Street in Manchester.

Celebrate with Cancer Survivors and their caregivers at Relay For Life in Berlin, Bethany/Orange/Woodbridge, Bridgeport, Cheshire, Farmington Valley, Meriden/Wallingford, Newtown, Brooklyn and South Windsor/Vernon this Saturday. 800-227-2345 or http://www.relayforlife.org

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

Lake Compounce is open weekends! Take the family for great fun including Boulderdash, the birthday celebration of the Wildcat, free soda all day and the Phobia Fear Coaster! If you buy your tickets on-line it’s a buy one, get one free for this Saturday and Sunday. www.lakecompounce.com

The Newington Big K Flea Market is back Sundays 8am to 2pm at Market Square through June 25th. This year is the 25th Anniversary! Admission is $1. Up to 70 vendors each week. $15 for vendor space. Run by the volunteers of the Newington Kiwanis Club and benefiting local charities. 860-594-4495.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org