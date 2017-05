Show Preview:

Do you feel like you’re always working just to get to the weekend? You need to unplug and enjoy your weekend! This week Jim and the crew will show you how to kick back a little bit. Did you know there is a perfect age to get married? Apparently there is a magic number. Plus Marylu Henner has a new book out on how she helped her husband-to-be cancer free. Join us for games, guests and great music..The Jim Brickman show Saturday morning 6 to 10 on Lite 100.5 wrch and wrch.com