It looks like the 50’s, tastes like a dream, cooler then cool for your Summer, it’s the Snow cone! Maybe like me, you have bought a snow cone machine in the past and have been really let down. I mean, too much work and yielding like one cone? No thanks. Well, welcome Nostalgia Snow Cone Party!

It’s aqua color and build makes this little retro treat so cool you won’t mind keeping it right on the counter this Summer and it whips up 30 80z servings at once! 49.00 bucks at Kohl’s