Flashback Friday: 1962 – Marilyn Monroe Sings To J.F.K.

May 19, 1962 – In an iconic performance, Marilyn Monroe sung Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy.
Also that month, 12 East Germans escaped through a tunnel under the Berlin Wall.
Meanwhile, Nazi Adolf Eichmann was hanged at a prison in Ramla, Israel. His body was cremated and his ashes scattered over the Mediterranean.
And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for May 19, 1962:
#5 – Jay & The Americans – She Cried
#4 – Shelley Fabares – Johnny Angel
#3 – Dee Dee Sharp – Mashed Potato Time
#2 – Mr. Acker Bilk – Stranger On The Shore
#1 – The Shirelles – Soldier Boy