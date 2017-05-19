Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS’

Want to see an advance screening of CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE on Saturday, May 27th at 10am at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series, and boasting an A-list cast of comedy superstars headed by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, DreamWorks Animation brings audiences the long-awaited global movie event, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. This raucously subversive comedy for the entire family tells the story of two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold, who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)