You Can Watch The Final Greatest Show On Earth On-Line

I first saw the circus at New Haven Coliseum when my grandparents took my cousins and I in the early 70s, and most recently at the XL Center in 2015 when my wife and I took our nephews. I’m glad I had the opportunity, and they did as well. The next generation won’t be so lucky.

The final performance of the “Greatest Show on Earth” will be held this Sunday at the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. You can’t see it in person, it’s sold out, but it will be streamed live on facebook and on the circus website.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus began in the 19th century, but declining attendance, high operating costs, changing public tastes, and long drawn-out battles with animal rights groups have prompted Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus since 1967, to shut down the show after 146 years.

If you want to watch the final show, you can see it this Sunday, May 21st at 7:00 pm EDT on facebook or at www.ringling.com.