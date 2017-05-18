Top Milkshakes In The Country: Did Ct. Make The List?

Many places that are known for their burgers are truly just a perfect backdrop for selling amazing milkshakes. With Summer heat coming on quickly, I thought I would look at Foursquare’s top list of milkshakes joints in the U.S. and sure enough, Ct. made it to number 2 on the list with Lucky’s Classic Burger & Malt Shop in Stamford. I have never been but looked on Yelp and see rave reviews for the chocolate peanut butter shake. Also it is in the classic style of an old 50’s diner so..that’s pretty cool too.

