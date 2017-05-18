Tips For A Sun Safe Summer From Dawn Holman of the CDC

That suntan that looks so healthy on you is actually sun damage that could be putting your health at risk now and in the future.

I recently spoke with Dawn Holman, MPH. Dawn is a behavioral scientist with The Center For Disease Control in Atlanta, GA. She has dedicated a great deal of her career to focusing on skin cancer prevention over the lifespan.

Is there such a thing as a base tan? What are the A-B-C-D-E’s of melanoma? What does SPF mean and which one is best for you? Who is at greater risk, women or men? What are some of the myths?

My conversation with Dawn is filled with useful information for anyone ready to enjoy fun in the sun this season. Please give it a listen by clicking on the “Play” arrow below. Good information could be the best protection you have to be sun safe.

For more information visit The CDC website.

Dean Richards Talks With Dawn Holman MPH