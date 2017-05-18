The English Lady May Visit Gardening Podcasts

May 18, 2017 10:52 AM

Maureen Haseley Jones, the English Lady was in studio with Allan Mike and Mary this morning.  If you missed the show, she chatted with callers about what to plant now that the tulips and dafodills have given up for the season, and some problems on our callers minds.  Listen.
english lady 310x174 The English Lady May Visit Gardening Podcasts

Check out the English Lady Website  www.theenglishlady.com

maureen and ian The English Lady May Visit Gardening Podcasts

Photo Ian J. Sveilich

Photo Ian J. Sveilich

 

 

 

