Selena Gomez Debuts New Single ‘Bad Liar’

Selena Gomez has released her highly anticipated new single “Bad Liar.”

Fans have been waiting patiently for new music from Gomez, whose last studio album Revival was released in October of 2015. The singer did lend her vocal chops to the Kygo track “It Ain’t Me” earlier this year, but this is Gomez’s first proper solo release in some time.

If you think you hear a little bit of the Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” on the new track, you’d be correct, David Byrne gets a songwriting credit.

Check out Selena’s latest below.