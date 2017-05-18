PillowTalk Love Song Video Of The Day

May 18, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Sometimes the evolution of a PillowTalk dedication can get interesting. For example, If someone calls me and doesn’t know the name of song they want and they give me lyrics that are unfamiliar to me (even with 44 years in broadcasting under my belt), I will try to find something that is very close to what they want.

Such was the case on Thursday night. Carrie from Southington has been with Ken for about two years now and is really crazy about him as you can hear in her dedication below. She gave me the title “What You Do To Me”. That being unfamiliar to me, I went to something close. It turned out to be a song I haven’t played on the radio in years by Jermaine Jackson.

Listen below. Carrie’s enthusiasm for Ken far out weighs any doubts that the song might convey. And it was good to hear Do What You Do after a long, long time.

