Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-11

May 18, 2017 9:19 AM By Mary Scanlon

7-Eleven is bringing back its “Bring Your Own Cup” Slurpee deal for tomorrow and Saturday.

You can bring in ANY CONTAINER and fill it up for $1.50.

They do say the container has to have a diameter under 10 inches, MUST be food safe and clean, watertight and ONE cup per person.

Get creative with your Slurpee containers this weekend! Make sure to hashtag #BYOCupDay and #WRCH and show us some ingenious vessels of Slurpee!

Check out Buzzfeed’s photos of previous “Bring Your Own Cup” Day shenanigans by CLICKING HERE!

More from Mary Scanlon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live