Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-11

7-Eleven is bringing back its “Bring Your Own Cup” Slurpee deal for tomorrow and Saturday.
You can bring in ANY CONTAINER and fill it up for $1.50.
They do say the container has to have a diameter under 10 inches, MUST be food safe and clean, watertight and ONE cup per person.
Get creative with your Slurpee containers this weekend! Make sure to hashtag #BYOCupDay and #WRCH and show us some ingenious vessels of Slurpee!
Check out Buzzfeed’s photos of previous “Bring Your Own Cup” Day shenanigans by CLICKING HERE!