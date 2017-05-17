Xscape to Reunite at 2017 Essence Festival

By Abby Hassler

R&B quartet Xscape will reunite for their first full-length live show in over 15 years at the 2017 Essence Festival July 2 at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the return of Xscape than in New Orleans with our fans at the world famous, Essence Festival,” the group said in a statement. “Essence Fest is so much more than a music festival, it’s a celebration of culture, music and entertainment. We are excited and honored to be included in an incredible line-up of artists and performers, including the living legend, ‪Diana Ross!”

Festival headliners include Chance the Rapper, Master P and Solange.