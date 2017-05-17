Our Companions Pet of the Week – Apache!

May 17, 2017 6:25 AM By Mike Stacy

Sweet, lovable Apache has truly stolen all of our hearts! Between his tongue sticking out, his silly haircut, and his amazing personality, we think he’s quite the catch! He gets along well with other cats and may happily live forever with his buddy, Charlotte! Apache is playful, curious, and social, though he is overall a very mellow and easy-going guy. At about 10 years old, Apache has been through some tough times and prior to having all but one of his teeth pulled, was in a great deal of pain. He is now a happy dude who is ready to find a home that will pamper him and give him all the love that he so deserves! For more information about this special kitty, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org

