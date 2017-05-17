Natural Solutions For Tick Season

May 17, 2017 1:18 PM By Joan Dylan
The picture above was taken last night of our little beagle girl Shiloh. Unfortunately, she has Lyme Disease. Although we used preventative measures. I thought I would throw together a few natural remedies to use as well.

1. Dietary Tick Preventatives

  • Garlic – Garlic given as a dietary supplement makes the dog less appealing to ticks too. The smell is excreted through the skin and repels both ticks and fleas. However, garlic contains sulfoxides and disulfides, which can damage red blood cells and cause anemia in dogs when fed in large amounts. to learn how much you can safely feed your dog, read Garlic: Friend Or Foe?
  • Apple Cider Vinegar – Apple cider vinegar adds acidity to your dog’s blood, making it less appealing to ticks and fleas. Add 2 tablespoons of the apple cider vinegar to the dog’s food or water bowl as a preventative.

2. Topical/External Tick Preventatives

  • Herbal flea/tick collars – There are several herbal flea and tick collars on the market, but you can also make your own at home. Mix 2 tablespoons almond oil with Rose Geranium Oil. Dab a few drops on your dog’s neck area before heading out or you could place the essential oil directly on his collar. Reapply the essential oil to the collar weekly.

 

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live