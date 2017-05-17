Natural Solutions For Tick Season

1. Dietary Tick Preventatives
- Garlic – Garlic given as a dietary supplement makes the dog less appealing to ticks too. The smell is excreted through the skin and repels both ticks and fleas. However, garlic contains sulfoxides and disulfides, which can damage red blood cells and cause anemia in dogs when fed in large amounts. to learn how much you can safely feed your dog, read Garlic: Friend Or Foe?
- Apple Cider Vinegar – Apple cider vinegar adds acidity to your dog’s blood, making it less appealing to ticks and fleas. Add 2 tablespoons of the apple cider vinegar to the dog’s food or water bowl as a preventative.
2. Topical/External Tick Preventatives
- Herbal flea/tick collars – There are several herbal flea and tick collars on the market, but you can also make your own at home. Mix 2 tablespoons almond oil with Rose Geranium Oil. Dab a few drops on your dog’s neck area before heading out or you could place the essential oil directly on his collar. Reapply the essential oil to the collar weekly.