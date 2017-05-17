Love Transcending Past, Present & Future

David and Elizabeth have plans to marry a year from now in May of 2018. They met working at the same campground at Disney in 2008. Here’s Elizabeth’s love message to David.

Elizabeth Speaks To David From The Heart

Jeanette from Weatogue called with a PillowTalk dedication to thank all of her family and friends that have helped her parents Frances and Patrick maintain their quality of life.

Tom in Springfield lost his wife Ursula many many years ago and is still feeling that loss very deeply. I hope the Motown magic of the song we played for him on PillowTalk provides as much healing for Tom as it possibly can.