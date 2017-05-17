Love Transcending Past, Present & Future

David and Elizabeth have plans to marry a year from now in May of 2018. They met working at the same campground at Disney in 2008. Here’s Elizabeth’s love message to David.
Jeanette from Weatogue called with a PillowTalk dedication to thank all of her family and friends that have helped her parents Frances and Patrick maintain their quality of life.
Tom in Springfield lost his wife Ursula many many years ago and is still feeling that loss very deeply. I hope the Motown magic of the song we played for him on PillowTalk provides as much healing for Tom as it possibly can.
Dean has been bringing friends and lovers together since 1994 when he first turned on the mic at 8 o'clock to introduce Pillowtalk. Hearing his calming voice just naturally helps you to relax as thoughts of friendship and romance slip into your m...