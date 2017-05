Ok so sometimes if you’re waiting in line a bit too long you start to look at the items at the register. This one caught my eye and I had to grab it to try. Its always tempting to grab a candy bar before you leave the store but this one left me scratching my head.

We decided the morning gang had to give this one a shot. Its available at most of our local drug stores and department stores. If you’re feeling adventurous I definitely recommend giving this a shot!

Try It Tuesday - Texas BBQ Payday