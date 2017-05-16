PillowTalk Love Song Videos Of The Day

Thanks for all the requests and dedications to the PillowTalk love lines that provided the impetus for these songs and videos.

Sherry from Berlin is still madly in love with the man she married almost 30 years ago. Apparently it was a work place romance. The Manhattans and Shining Star…a song for husband Kenny.

Maryanne from Seymour hadn’t known Robin for two long but they had become best friends. And now Maryanne is trying to cope with the sudden loss of her friend. Maryanne is missing her good friend already. Everybody Hurts by R.E.M. is the song that will soothe Maryanne’s soul as much as possible under the circumstances. PillowTalk is glad to be there to help.

Anne from Farmington was hungry to hear a song by Al Green. Anne wanted me to choose. This is what I came up with.