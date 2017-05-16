Panera Now Delivers!

You are stuck in at work and you can’t get your mind off a Panera Bread “Pick Two”. Now you check the on-line menu, give them a call and your Soups, Salads and Sandwiches are brought to your door. It’s the best! We enjoyed assorted sandwiches including Italian, Bacon Turkey Bravo and Ham & Cheese. Broccoli & Cheddar Soup is still amazing with the fresh French Bread. And the salad…

If you want to eat a salad that you won’t stop thinking about….try The Southwest Chile Lime Ranch Salad with Chicken!!!! It is full of smoked, pulled chicken, romaine, arugula, adobo corn blend, quinoa tomato sofrito blend, fresh cilantro and masa crisps tossed in freshly made chile lime rojo ranch topped with feta and avocado. It was SO AMAZING. (Mary is going to go and get another one today!!)

And now that Hartford area have begun Delivery Service, you can make a difference with your yummy delivery! Panera will donate $7.50 to Meals on Wheels America for each completed delivery order from participating bakery-cafes in Connecticut now thru May 31, 2017. They plan to donate between $10,000-$15,000, so get your orders in!

Panera Delivery Take a look at our delivery and go online or call you get yours delivered today!!

