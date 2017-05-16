It’s Free and Easy To Recycle Your Paint Products

We have been doing a ton of DIY projects lately with paint and I know I need to recycle the paint cans but where? Well, I found out and thought I would share it with you. There are 145 PaintCare sites in Ct. where households and businesses can recycle or dispose of unwanted paint, stain and varnish all year round, including: Bloomfield at the Greater Hartford Habitat For Humanity Store 500 cottage Grove Rd.

Beman True Value Hardware in Granby.

Mansfield Supply Inc 1527 Storrs Road and Sherwin-Williams 725 Silas Deane Highway

Let all your friends and neighbors know. Its free and easy and it really saves our planet!