Will Ferrell Channels Whitney Houston at USC Commencement (WATCH)

Will Ferrell, who graduated from the University of Southern California in 1990, returned over the weekend to address the class of 2017.

Among his remarks, a nod to all the other graduations he’s been asked to address, “The institutions to which I have spoken at previously include Bryman School of Nursing, DeVry Technical School, Debbie Dudeson School of Trucking, University of Phoenix, Hollywood DJ Academy and Trump University,” Ferrell said. “I am still waiting to get paid from Trump University. In fact, it turns out I owe Trump University money for the honor to speak at Trump University.”

And, upon receiving an honorary doctorate, Ferrell concluded with this rousing rendition of the Dolly Parton tune also recorded by Whitney Houston: