Sometimes Things Work Out

My very favorite quote that sums up being a mom is by Tenneva Jordan, posted below. I hope your Mother’s Day was absolutely wonderful! I am so very blessed to have my mom still here and we are now dear friends. My tough Irish mom had to be tough as she took on raising five of us single-handedly. She does like to remind me from time to time that I was her “most difficult child” I wanted to take a minute to say, with those troubled times in the rear view mirror, as well as, the extremely difficult times husband and I went through with our two kids all done, there is always a chance things will get better. There is forgiveness and love and it is a choice. I know I am lucky because my folks and kids are still here today. If you have the chance I say take it!

“A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.”

—Tenneva Jordan