Shawn Mendes: WRCH Featured Artist Of The Week

Shawn Mendes, The WRCH Artist Of The Week. Moving closer to the top ten this week to number 13. The song “Mercy” Watch the video on Youtube right here. He is in Boston August 23rd at TD Garden. Here is the link for tickets. Click HERE
His allmusic Bio says,”A pop singer/songwriter who broke records with his debut single, Shawn Mendes was born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. After posting a series of his cover versions to various video-sharing sites, Mendes earned a dedicated following of viewers. His mix of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s styles also appealed to Island Records, who signed Mendes in 2014″.
Read the complete bio by David Jeffries HERE
Shawn Mendez Photo Album
Here is “Stiches” his first hit. S
More on Shawn and his music by clicking HERE