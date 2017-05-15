Shawn Mendes: WRCH Featured Artist Of The Week

May 15, 2017 6:00 AM By Allan Camp
Filed Under: Artist of the Week, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, The WRCH Artist Of The Week. Moving closer to the top ten this week to number 13. The song “Mercy”  Watch the video on Youtube right here.  He is in Boston August 23rd at TD Garden.  Here is the link for tickets.  Click HERE

His allmusic Bio says,”A pop singer/songwriter who broke records with his debut single, Shawn Mendes was born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. After posting a series of his cover versions to various video-sharing sites, Mendes earned a dedicated following of viewers. His mix of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s styles also appealed to Island Records, who signed Mendes in 2014″.

Read the complete bio by David Jeffries HERE

 

Shawn Mendez Photo Album

Here is “Stiches” his first hit.   S

 

More on Shawn and his music by clicking HERE

rch logo opacity 425z284

 

 

 

More from Allan Camp
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live