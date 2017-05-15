Father And Daughter Reunited On Mother’s Day

It’s that time of year. Congratulations are in order for twins David and Kimberly who attend high school in Hartford. Their mom Candy from Scotland, CT called PillowTalk to let everyone know how proud she is of them. She knows how hard they have been working toward graduation this year. Candy requested a song by John Denver.



Congratulations also to Raymond in Hartford. After his wife passed away several years ago he fell out of touch with his daughter Riva. Fell out of touch for a long time…for 30 years. That ended this past Sunday, Mother’s Day with a simple phone call.

Turns out that Riva couldn’t have been more pleased to finally hear from and thanked him for calling. That has to make everyone happy all the way around because life is too short. Apparently Raymond found out a couple of days ago that another grandchild is on the way. Raymond is over the rainbow about it. Dad says” May it be the beginning of a life of love, respect and happiness.”