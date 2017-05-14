This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – You’ll win a pair of tickets to Boz Scaggs and Michael McDonald coming to Tanglewood June 30th 7pm. Get your tickets now at Tanglewood.org.

You’ll also enjoy delicious dinners at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral Greek Festival 2017 June 3rd & 4th.

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – You’ll win a family four pack of tickets to Lake Compounce… the home of family memories! Open weekends now with all your favorites including Boulderdash, Wildcat, Phobia and more! Visit LakeCompounce.com

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Dancing With the Stars coming to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st, 2017. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.

You’ll win Fifty Shades Darker now on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD.

You’ll also win mini golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Signature Crafted Sandwiches from McDonalds! Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Maureen Hasley-Jones, The English Lady will be our guest after 8:00.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Remember tickets are on sale now for these 2 amazing events:

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets. Proceeds benefit Christmas Wish CT!

And don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!