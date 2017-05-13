New Recipe: Vegetable Turmeric Soup

May 13, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

Turmeric is a word I keep hearing more and more, and as someone with arthritic joints I couldn’t help but perk up when I read about the anti inflammatory benefits of it! As far as I understood it is a spice, and you can now get it in capsule form too! (does work wonders for all kinds of things by the way)

This recipe stuck out to me so I decided to give it a whirl, and boy was I NOT disappointed! If kale is not your thing you can do what I did and substitute spinach for it, just as good just use a bag of baby spinach!  I have to warn you you may be a little thrown off by the tofu noodles, I was too, but TRUST me on this one, you will NOT notice the difference! I am stocking up on those too now!   Click here to check out the recipe and try it for yourself!

