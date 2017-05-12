*****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy at Express Kitchens on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Saturday from 11am to 1pm. It’s Mother’s Day weekend so we’ll have free flowers for all Moms and yummy treats from Between Rounds Bagel Deli & Bakery. You can browse kitchen cabinets and countertops and in fact, Every half hour, you could win a great prize including a Nutribullet, Weber Tabletop Grill or tickets to The King & I at the Bushnell. PLUS Express Kitchens will be giving away a Dream Kitchen for Mom at 1pm. Please see Express Kitchens.net for contest rules. We’ll have movie passes, station water bottles and other freebies too.*****

MUSIC:

Mary J. Blige plays Saturday 8pm and Sunday at 7pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino. Tickets $75 – $150. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Luke Bryan gets the Country Girls Shakin’ Saturday 7pm at Xfinity Theater in Hartford. Tickets $33 and up. www.livenation.com

Marion Meadows and Paul Taylor come to the Lyman Center on the campus of Southern CT State University Saturday 8pm. Tickets $25-$35. www.lymancenter.org or 203-392-6154

The Russians are coming to the Hartford Symphony Orchestra Friday and Saturday evening at 8 and Sunday at 2pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Borodin, Glazunov and Tchaikovsky will be featured with guest conductor Donato Cabrera. Tickets $33-$68. 860-987-5900 or hartfordsymphony.org

THEATER:

“42nd Street” begins at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Casino and runs through May 18th. Tickets $35 – $55. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

“Next To Normal” the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play comes to Theaterworks in Hartford now extended through Sunday. Tickets $60-$75. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” continues at Goodspeed Opera House running through July 2nd. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

F. Scott Fitzgerald fans will make tracks to see “Take the Last Train to Nibroc” now through Sunday at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features “Dr. No” The first James Bond 007 film – in Technicolor! It Stars – Sean Connery & Ursula Andress and will be preceded by classic cartoons and “Flash Gordon” with Buster Crabbe Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” **Check out the cast photo and poster at the bottom of this report! 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org

EVENT:

The CT Sun open their WNBA season hosting the Atlanta Dream Saturday at 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $14-$92. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Robin Hood’s Faire begins a three week run in North Haven at 290 Washington Avenue. Pets, Pirates, Romance, Brews and Nottingham After Dark are all on tap. 860-478-5954 or http://www.robinhoodsfaire.com

Rising Pint Brewfest takes place at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Saturday 1 – 5pm. Taste dozens of craft brews, enjoy live music and food trucks. $45 in advance and $50 at the gate with commemorative cup included. Benefits Our Companions and Foodshare. www.risingpint.com

Celebrate with Cancer Survivors and their caregivers at Relay For Life in Branford this Saturday. 800-227-2345 or http://www.relayforlife.org

The Made in CT Expo is Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm at the Farmington Polo Grounds and features over 300 vendors plus incredible food trucks including cupcakes, gyros, cannolis, bbq & chompers! Admission is $8. Parking is $5. www.facebook.com/madeinctexpo

The New Britain Bees have home dates this weekend with the Long Island Ducks. Friday is MS Awareness Night, Saturday is Fireworks and Sunday a Family Fun Day. www.nbbees.com or 860-826-BEES

Lake Compounce is open weekends! Take the family for great fun including Boulderdash, the birthday celebration of the Wildcat, free soda all day and the Phobia Fear Coaster! If you buy your tickets on-line it’s a buy one, get one free for this Saturday and Sunday or May 20th & 21st. www.lakecompounce.com

Don’t miss First Friday at the New Britain Museum of American Art at 5:30pm. Cocktails ($5), dancing to live music, local vendors are all part of the fun for $15 per person ($10 for Museum Members) 860-229-0257 or http://www.nbmaa.org

The CT Breast Health Initiative Race in the Park takes place Saturday with registration beginning at 6:45am, a 7:45am Survivor Breakfast and race following. Walnut Hill Park, New Britain. 860-827-7103 or http://www.ctbhi.org

The Newington Big K Flea Market is back Sundays 8am to 2pm at Market Square through June 25th. This year is the 25th Anniversary! Admission is $1. Up to 70 vendors each week. $15 for vendor space. Run by the volunteers of the Newington Kiwanis Club and benefiting local charities. 860-594-4495.

The Portland Historical Society hosts an Annual Town-Wide Tag Sale to benefit the Ruth Callander House Museum Saturday 8:30am to 2:30pm. See the map online at http://www.portlandhistsoc.org

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org