The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

May 12, 2017 2:00 PM By Jim Brickman

Show Preview

It’s Mothers Day Weekend and Jim Brickman wishes all Moms and Mom figures a happy day.  There will be info on how you can be the best Mom and tell you how to get your kids to eat better without knowing it.  And next weekend is the Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, it’s time to start planning those summer getaway road trips, He’ll tell you about the most fun states to visit in America and they’ll throw in some secret travel hacks.  The Jim Brickman show, Saturday morning 6 till 10 on the air and on line at WRCH.com.

