Flurry Of Great Last Minute Friday Night PillowTalk Dedications

Lot’s of great dedications in the closing minutes of PillowTalk on Friday night. Jason in West Hartford reached out to Cassidy in Thomaston to tell her how much he loves her with a song by Richard Marx.

John in Newington felt like hearing some music by Leon Russell.

Life couldn’t be better for Jamie in Cheshire. She says life is “Wonderful”. She just started a new job that she loves. She plans to marry her fiance, the man of her dreams by the name of David on August 5th and she plans to go house hunting with him tomorrow. The only way to improve that is to play her song by our featured artist Ed Sheeran.

And oh by the way…Happy 67th Birthday to Stevie Wonder on May 13th!