Flashback Friday: 2002 – Carter Visits Castro

May 12, 2017 3:10 PM By Chuck Taylor

15 years ago (May 12, 2002), former U.S. President Jimmy Carter arrived in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since Castro’s 1959 revolution.

12 days later, in Moscow, United States President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty to replace the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty of 1972 and the START II Treaty of 1993.

The 2-hour The X Files series finale aired on Fox.

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for May 11, 2002:

#5 – Lonestar – I’m Already There

#4 – Marc Anthony – I Need You

#3 – Five For Fighting – Superman (It’s Not Easy)

#2 – Enrique Iglesias – Hero

#1 – Celine Dion – A New Day Has Come

 

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live