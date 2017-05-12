Flashback Friday: 2002 – Carter Visits Castro

15 years ago (May 12, 2002), former U.S. President Jimmy Carter arrived in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since Castro’s 1959 revolution.

12 days later, in Moscow, United States President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty to replace the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty of 1972 and the START II Treaty of 1993.

The 2-hour The X Files series finale aired on Fox.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for May 11, 2002:

#5 – Lonestar – I’m Already There

#4 – Marc Anthony – I Need You

#3 – Five For Fighting – Superman (It’s Not Easy)

#2 – Enrique Iglesias – Hero

#1 – Celine Dion – A New Day Has Come