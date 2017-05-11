The Easiest Dress You Will Ever Own

May 11, 2017 11:01 AM By Joan Dylan

It is time to feel easy breezy with hair, make-up and DRESSES! Sometimes people at the radio station will say, “why are you dressed up?” and I think: do you know how easy it is to slip a dress on and throw some shoes on? 2 steps, that’s it. Now, it is now even better with Karina Dresses! These gorgeous, bold, pastel, prints and vintage looking silky dresses are slip- on easy and will never wrinkle! Think: travel, beach, out to dinner and to work. They are $100 bucks but having a Spring Cleaning sale now and I would eat them up like chocolates if I were you. Click here:

