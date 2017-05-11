Our Companions May Pets – Murray, Max & Ruby!

May 11, 2017 6:30 AM By Mike Stacy

Susan Linker stopped in with 3 lovable animals who will all be homeless without your help!  Let’s meet these furbabies!

MURRAY

murray 4 24 17 e Our Companions May Pets Murray, Max & Ruby!

Meet Murray the Magnificent! This awesome boy is five years old and weighs about 65 pounds. He is about as loving and sweet as they come. Murray is very energetic and enjoys long walks, hikes and lots of play time, but will also be content to hang out on the couch with you and watch a game. He is extremely social and loves everyone he meets. He would be a great addition to an active home where he would get plenty of attention and love. In return, he would be the best four legged friend ever! If you are interested in learning more about Murray, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 ext. 301. Hurry, Murray is waiting for you!

MAX & RUBY

max 1 Our Companions May Pets Murray, Max & Ruby!

ruby 3 Our Companions May Pets Murray, Max & Ruby!
Meet Max and Ruby- Both these gorgeous black cats are siblings and about 5 years old. They both excel in the “sweet and snuggly” department. Max loves his people and is happiest when being pet by someone he knows well. He loves playing with bouncy balls and string toys and lives for dinner time! Ruby is a stunning girl who loves snuggling up in her person’s arms and sleeps right in the bed after a long day of hunting toy mice and vying for attention! Both can be shy with new people and would prefer a quiet, calm, adult home. They can be adopted together or separately. For more information, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org

