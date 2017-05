They were high school sweethearts back in Bridgeport when they were about 16 years old. Domingos from Naugatuck and Natalina from Shelton are back in each other’s arms again. It is still magic and Domingos couldn’t be happier.

He called the PillowTalk love lines. Lucky for us he didn’t hesitate to share their story. Listen below as he talks about Natalina, his first love, how they reunited and rekindled their relationship.

Domingos Shares His Love For Natalina