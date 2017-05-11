Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Record Acoustic Session

By Robyn Collins

Ed Sheeran recently teamed up backstage with pop singer Anne-Marie, who’s opening his European Drive tour.

The chummy pair performed and filmed an acoustic version of her song, “Ciao Adios,” from her dressing room before their concert in Newcastle, England. Sheeran strummed his guitar while she sang and then the pop star joined in for some of the vocals.

Related: Ed Sheeran Announces Tour Stops Down Under

Sheeran’s world tour restarts this Saturday at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru leading up to a U.S. run that launches June 29 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.