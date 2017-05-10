The Marine Corps.: You CAN Adapt and Overcome!

As the saying goes, ” you don’t join the Marines you become one” Today I had the extreme pleasure to have two Marines stop by the studio and tell me a little bit about what they are doing in our communities!

Captain Stefan Milan and Gunny Sgt. Jason Caldwell both recruiters from Hartford and Springfield respectively, are looking for your men and women who want to change their paths in life and take control of their futures’. They have taken High School grads to people in their 20’s who are just “surviving” not really thriving or living and given them a whole new life of challenge, pride, income, schooling with the GI Bill and the feeling that one can never take away from a Marine, ” The Few, The Proud” I know first hand all about this. As a proud Marine Mom, I owe the Corps. a debt of gratitude because they took our daughter Sadie who was floundering, small job to small meaningless job, at best, and brought out a warrior. Find out if the Corps is right for you, or someone you truly love. just click here