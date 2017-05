Joni Mitchell had a sound in her head. She brought in some LA studio musicians who were known to back up James Taylor and Warren Zevon, but it just didn’t click. In an about face, she found what she was looking for when she assembled a group of future Jazz Greats, and three other musicians on the brink of stardom. Tell you more about the song and who it was about below.

