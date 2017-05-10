One Of Golf’s Best Teachers Dr. Jerry Elwell Talks With Dean Richards

His students are some of the biggest names in golf: John Daly, Nancy Lopez, Johnny Miller, Gary Player, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Ernie Els, Marilynn Smith, Bill Rogers, Kevin Streelman and others. He makes great players even better. Dr. Jerry Elwell PhD is a great teacher. A great teacher can make the difference between giving up on something vs.continuing on to quickly find a clear path to the joys that the game of golf offers.

Several years ago, Jerry reconstructed my golf swing during a remedial session at Stratton Golf School in Vermont. He immediately diagnosed problems in my swing. Within two hours I was hitting the ball straight for distance with my eyes closed, using a half swing that he recommended instead of a full swing. He did it in a very patient, non-judgmental way. To this day, every time I shift my weight to my right leg on my back swing, I hear this voice on my shoulder saying, “Start your hips first on the downswing.”

It was National Golf Day recently and because I like interviewing people, I decided to give Dr. Elwell a call in Salt Lake City, UT to say thank you, to see how life was treating him and to let him know that almost a decade later my passion for golf hasn’t diminished.

I truly hope you click on the “Play” arrow below and take the time to enjoy our conversation because Dr. Elwell was more than generous with his time. Whether you play golf or are just a fan, you will learn a lot about many aspects of the game from his knowledge and experience. He also reveals something about his connection to Connecticut and New England.

Great Golf Tips From Dr. Jerry Elwell Here’s what the pros say about Jerry