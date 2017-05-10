2017 Connecticut College Commencement Speakers

College students all across our state are getting ready to put on their caps and gowns and collect that diploma they’ve been working so hard on the last four years. And here’s who will be sending them out into the next phase of their lives as they begin exciting new careers…

Sacred Heart University – The Most Reverend Frank J. Caggiano will deliver the commencement address at Sacred Heart on May 14.

– The Most Reverend Frank J. Caggiano will deliver the commencement address at Sacred Heart on May 14. Coast Guard Academy – U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy May 17.

– U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy May 17. University of Hartford – Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, will deliver the commencement address at the University of Hartford May 21.

– Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, will deliver the commencement address at the University of Hartford May 21. Quinnipiac – John Geanakoplos, professor of economics at Yale University,will deliver the commencement address at Quinnipiac’s College of Arts and Sciences on May 20.

– John Geanakoplos, professor of economics at Yale University,will deliver the commencement address at Quinnipiac’s College of Arts and Sciences on May 20. Yale Class Day – Theo Epstein, President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs, will speak at Yale’s Class Day on May 21.

– Theo Epstein, President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs, will speak at Yale’s Class Day on May 21. Connecticut College – Novelist Colson Whitehead will deliver the commencement address at Connecticut College May 21.

– Novelist Colson Whitehead will deliver the commencement address at Connecticut College May 21. Fairfield University – Former Fairfield University president, Rev. Jeffrey P. von Arx, will deliver the undergraduate commencement address.

– Former Fairfield University president, Rev. Jeffrey P. von Arx, will deliver the undergraduate commencement address. Trinity – Philosopher, writer and cognitive Scientist Daniel C. Dennett will deliver the commencement address at Trinity College May 21.

– Philosopher, writer and cognitive Scientist Daniel C. Dennett will deliver the commencement address at Trinity College May 21. Wesleyan – Claudia Rankine, 2016 MacArthur Fellow, will deliver the commencement address at Wesleyan on May 28.