Well this is certainly something worth trying! These antimicrobial brushes not only eliminate 99% of bacteria on their own, but the flossing bristles get deep into the grooves of your teeth to help with those tricky in between areas.

Of course its good to floss, but if you’re like most people you probably don’t floss as often as you should. These brushes can help for the time between your regular dental check ups with cleaning things out that you might otherwise miss. If an electric brush is more your speed you’ll definitely want to check out the power brush version, yep, they’ve got that too! Click here to order and try one yourself!

Try It Tuesday - Mouthwatchers