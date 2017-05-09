Is Seltzer Water Bad For You?

I admit I need to drink more water but I just cannot seem to get “into” it. On The other hand I love seltzer water! oh, boy do I. I love it in all different flavors and always make sure it has no calories, sugar and or chemicals. But is the carbonation bad for me? My teeth? My stomach? Well, I turned to my friends at The Huff Post for the answer. Yes and No: Seltzer water is better for you than fruit juices and sodas. But some carbonation may be ok, but perhaps on my level of consumption I may need to cut back a bit as the acidity from the carbonation can affect tooth enamel. Here’s the link for the whole article by Allison Fox