Anna Ponders What To Do Now On Mother’s Day

Mother’s day is coming up this weekend. This Mother’s day is going to be quite different for Anna from Monroe. She has spent most of her life being a devoted wife and mother pouring her heart and soul into the well-being of her family. This mother’s day will be a first. It is going to be awfully quiet. For the first time in a long time she will be going out for breakfast with her husband instead of having breakfast in bed.

Listen by clicking the play arrow below as Anna describes her circumstances this Mother’s Day. She has a message for her children and a song she requested that has very special meaning for all of them.

Anna Talks About This Mother's Day