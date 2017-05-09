Meet Hera, our resident super model! At 5 years of age, this lovely lady has perfected the art of striking a pose – and she’s pretty darn good at stealing hearts too! Like any self-respecting diva, this Shepherd mix lives life on her own terms. Some days, she has all the confidence in the world to scale rocks on a hike, make new friends, and dig to China in her sandbox. Other days, she would prefer to spend her time lounging on the couch with someone she knows, gnawing on a Nylabone and watching the world go by from a distance. She’s a quirky gal who loves to give smooches to her buds, spend time with select canine companions, and eat as much chicken as she can get her paws on! Sweet Hera would love a calm, quiet, adult home where she can play in a fenced-in yard, maybe get a few walks in here and there, and of course, claim a couch as her own where she can spend a lazy afternoon getting all the love she so deserves. While she would do fine as the only pet, the right pup may be a great companion for this pretty girl – and we suspect she would live happily with a dog-social cat as well! Though she has been with us for several years, we just know this amazing pup has the perfect match out there just waiting to meet her! If you think that person could be you, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email annmarie@ourcompanions.org