The Sunday Night Black Cloud and How To Avoid It

May 8, 2017 1:33 PM By Joan Dylan

It’s is weird because even after a great weekend or in many cases especially after a fabulous  weekend a sense of dread can set in on Sunday night. I have felt it and I am sure you have too. Just the thought of Any work you left piled up on your desk, any return phone calls to make and especially if you have scheduled an early morning Monday meeting. Well, I saw this great article by Real Simple and there are a couple of great ways to avoid the pitfalls of the Sunday night dark cloud feeling. Peggy Duncan, an Atlanta-based professional organizer says:  1. Become a Forward Thinker

“One reason you feel off on Sunday, of course, is that your head is swirling with tasks for the upcoming week. Spare yourself this stress by ending your workweek with a plan. Before you leave the office on Friday, prep your desk so you can jump in Monday without missing a beat says Create a Monday-specific to-do list, line up necessary files, and tag e-mails that require attention. If you have to check your work calendar over the weekend, do it Sunday morning to avoid having the prospect weigh on you all day, then dive into a distraction (exercise, playtime with the kids) to keep yourself from becoming consumed with work thoughts. If it is within your control, don’t schedule Monday-morning meetings. They just add to the sense of dread,” Duncan explains. Wow, for the rest of the article click here I found it to be spot on!

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live