Scrap Book Of Motorcycle Memories

It was the weekend of the Kentucky Derby in 2013. Gary from Feeding Hills, MA and Sue from Suffield, CT found themselves at Mount Snow Ski Lodge. She was with a group of women scrap booking. Gary was a road captain for a group of motorcyclists who were in the midst of a fundraiser.

They both got to talking while they were watching the festivities surrounding the Kentucky Derby. It was pretty much love at first sight.

Four months later she said yes to her first motorcycle ride and that was that. Gary says that Sue has changed his sadness to happiness. Life is just wonderful.

