Scrap Book Of Motorcycle Memories

May 8, 2017 11:30 PM By Dean Richards

It was the weekend of the Kentucky Derby in 2013. Gary from Feeding Hills, MA and Sue from Suffield, CT found themselves at Mount Snow Ski Lodge. She was with a group of women scrap booking. Gary was a road captain for a group of motorcyclists who were in the midst of a fundraiser.
They both got to talking while they were watching the festivities surrounding the Kentucky Derby. It was pretty much love at first sight.

Four months later she said yes to her first motorcycle ride and that was that. Gary says that Sue has changed his sadness to happiness. Life is just wonderful.

Elvis gets the call on the PillowTalk.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live