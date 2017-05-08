Psychologist Dr Elaine Ducharme: 13 Reasons Why… Beyond The Suicide

If you missed the Thursday show with Allan Mike & Mary, you missed out on Free Therapy Thursday and our monthly visit by Dr Elaine Ducharme. This month, Dr. Elaine talked about the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” and Suicide.

If you believe a child may be considering suicide please do something. Make sure all weapons and pills are secured. Talk with the child. Consult with your pediatrician who knows the teen and can rule out physical causes for certain symptoms. And certainly, consult with a psychologist or other mental health professional trained to work with depressed teens.

Here are several other resources:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255 or www.suicideprevention.org), is available not only to people who are thinking about suicide, but to anyone who wants guidance on how to help someone else. Experts also urge people to contact 911 if concerned about imminent danger.

For those who see troubling social media posts, Facebook teamed up with the Lifeline in December 2011, creating a link where users can report suicidal content. Facebook follows up by sending a message encouraging the one who posted the content to contact the Lifeline for a confidential conversation.

Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide: http://www.sptsusa.org/

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: http://www.afsp.org/

American Association of Suicidology: http://www.suicidology.org

TEXT ‘START” to 741741 to text with a trained Crisis Counselor

1-800-273-8255 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline