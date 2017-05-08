Carly Simon Sings Lost Verse of “You’re So Vain” (LISTEN)

May 8, 2017 4:07 PM By Chuck Taylor

It could be called one of the greatest “song secrets” in music history, to borrow a phrase from Allan, Mike & Mary.  Certainly the subject of this Carly Simon classic has been carefully guarded since it was first released in 1972. The consensus now, however, is that it was probably a composite of several different men that Simon encountered, and dated, over time.

What you also may not have known, is there was another verse to the song. During an interview with BBC, Simon premiered the “lost” verse, which she had written while composing the song but decided to leave out of the final version. “This is a verse that I haven’t ever sung,” Simon said. “I wrote it a while ago on a pad, but it never made it into the song.” Now you can hear it here.

 

Listen Live