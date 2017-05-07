This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock! Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Jay Leno October 13th and presented by Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital . Get your tickets now at Bushnell.org

7:40 Show Me The Goodies –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Rick Springfield & Richard Marx coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford September 7th. Tickets go on sale Friday thru Oakdale.com. WRCH Listeners may buy tickets Thursday BEFORE they go on sale using the Password: Dogs between 10am and 10pm.

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to the 2nd Annual Crazy Beverage Bash Saturday, June 3rd 11am to 4pm at Mount Southington Ski Area. Enjoy Food Trucks, Live Music, games, giveaways tastings and more. Visit Crazybashes.com for more info

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to The Circle a gripping modern thriller, set in the not-too-distant future, starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks and qualify for the grand prize – a Samsung SmartCam HD!

You’ll also win NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! – VOLUME 62” available everywhere and featuring 16 of the BIGGEST hits from YOUR FAVORITE stars, including Katy Perry & “Chained To The Rhythm” Lady Gaga & a “Million Reasons” Train & “Play That Song” and more!Check out NowThatsMusic.com. Promotional consideration provided by Universal Music.

You’ll also win mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday we’ll have Susan Linker from Our Companions as our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

How about some family fun for a good cause? Join us for the OHANA LUAU June 10th. Click below for details and tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!