Enjoy an evening of smooth jazz and support music education by attending the 15th annual Smooth Jazz For Scholars, Saturday night in Milford. For more info go to jayrowemusic.com.

On Sunday morning, relax and recharge with four hours of smooth jazz from 8 until noon, on the Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch, brought to you by, the Banana Bike Team riding in Bike MS Sunday, June 4th. Join the team by visiting WRCH.com and click on the Banana!