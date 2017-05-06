New Recipe: Crazy Egg Salad

Egg salad is one of those things that it seems people either love, or just don’t care for at all. I happen to fall into the first category, I LOVE it. This recipe looked different enough that I thought I should probably give it a shot. Right I was!

I would say that if you are not a fan of egg salad you’ll probably be tempted to scroll right past this but I must encourage you to give this a try, its not like anything I’ve ever had before! The ingredients seem like an odd combination for an egg salad but the flavors, when they melt together, heaven! Check out the recipe!

INGREDIENTS::

6 large eggs

3 Tbsp mayo

1 Tbsp ranch mix

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped cooked bacon

1/2 cup celery

1 Tbsp vinegar

1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

DIRECTIONS::

To cook the eggs: (if you’re not sure how to hard boil eggs this is a useful step to read, if not, move on to the next step!)

Place the eggs in a single layer in a heavy saucepan and cover with cold water by at least one inch. Add a teaspoon of salt. Leaving the pot uncovered, turn the heat to high. As soon as the water comes to a boil, turn off the heat and cover. After 10 minutes, remove the cover and run cold water over eggs for 1 minute.

To peel, gently tap each egg against the counter, turning to make a crackle pattern. Start peeling at the broad end, where there is an air pocket.